Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Brody, O'Connor & O'Connor on Wednesday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against Walmart and other defendants to New York Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Sobo & Sobo on behalf of Janielle Trotman. The case is 7:23-cv-04551, Trotman v. Harriman Commons LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 31, 2023, 7:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Janielle Trotman

defendants

Wal-Mart Stores East, LP

ABC Corporations 1-10 (the latter being fictitious and used to connote an unidentified person responsible for this occurrence)

Fbg Wall LLC

Harriman Commons LLC

defendant counsels

Brody, O'Connor & O'Connor, Esqs.

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims