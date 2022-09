New Suit

Medical Mutual of Ohio, Progressive and the U.S. Postal Service were sued Tuesday in Ohio Northern District Court for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The court action was brought by attorney Benjamin P. Pfouts on behalf of Morgan Christine Tropf. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:22-cv-01566, Tropf v. United States of America et al.

Insurance

September 06, 2022, 3:03 PM