News From Law.com

Georgia state troopers who shot and killed an environmental activist at the site of a planned police and firefighter training center near Atlanta will not be charged, a prosecutor announced Friday, saying he found that their use of deadly force was "objectively reasonable." Opponents of the center, who derisively refer to it as "Cop City," had camped out at an 85-acre tract of forest that is being developed for the massive facility.

Georgia

October 06, 2023, 3:15 PM

nature of claim: /