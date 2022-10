New Suit - Contract

USAA was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Monday in Texas Southern District Court. The lawsuit, which challenges the denial of wind and hailstorm damage claims, was brought by Chad T. Wilson Law Firm on behalf of Trong Dao. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-03667, Trong v. United Services Automobile Association.

October 24, 2022, 2:53 PM