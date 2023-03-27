Enterprise Products Partners, an energy infrastructure company conducting pipeline and midstream energy operations, has turned to lawyer Joseph Y. Ahmad of Ahmad, Zavitsanos, Anaipakos, Alavi & Mensing to fend off a pending wage-and-hour class action. The action was filed Feb. 10 in New Mexico District Court by Josephson Dunlap and Bruckner Burch. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gregory B. Wormuth, is 1:23-cv-00125, Troncoso v. Enterprise Products Operating LLC.
Energy
March 27, 2023, 5:36 AM