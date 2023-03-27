Who Got The Work

Enterprise Products Partners, an energy infrastructure company conducting pipeline and midstream energy operations, has turned to lawyer Joseph Y. Ahmad of Ahmad, Zavitsanos, Anaipakos, Alavi & Mensing to fend off a pending wage-and-hour class action. The action was filed Feb. 10 in New Mexico District Court by Josephson Dunlap and Bruckner Burch. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gregory B. Wormuth, is 1:23-cv-00125, Troncoso v. Enterprise Products Operating LLC.

Energy

March 27, 2023, 5:36 AM

Plaintiffs

Justin Troncoso

Plaintiffs

Josephson Dunlap Law Firm

Richard Burch

defendants

Enterprise Products Operating LLC

defendant counsels

Ahmad Zavitsanos Anaipakos

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches