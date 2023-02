New Suit - Employment Class Action

Enterprise Products Partners, an energy infrastructure company conducting pipeline and midstream energy operations, was slapped with a wage-and-hour class action on Friday in New Mexico District Court. The suit was brought by Josephson Dunlap and Bruckner Burch. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00125, Troncoso v. Enterprise Products Operating LLC.

Energy

February 10, 2023, 8:30 PM