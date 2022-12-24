Who Got The Work

A team of attorneys from Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr have stepped in to defend Embark Trucks, an autonomous trucking company, in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The action, which arises from Embark's 2021 merger with Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II, was filed Dec. 13 in California Northern District Court by The Rosen Law Firm. The Wilmer Hale defense team includes partners Susan Muck and Kevin Muck. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William Alsup, is 3:22-cv-08634, Tron v. Robertson et al.

AI & Automation

December 24, 2022, 10:00 AM