Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr including partners Kevin P. Muck and Susan S. Muck have stepped in to defend autonomous trucking company Embark Technology in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit arising from the company's SPAC merger with Northern Genesis Acquisition for more than $4 billion. The suit, filed Dec. 13 in California Northern District Court by the Rosen Law Firm on behalf of Sergio Tron, contends that Embark was overvalued and accuses the defendants of filing false and misleading proxy statements in support of the transaction. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kandis A. Westmore, is 4:22-cv-08634, Tron v. Robertson et al.

AI & Automation

December 21, 2022, 7:16 AM