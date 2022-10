New Suit - Patent

Booking Holdings, the owner of online booking services including OpenTable, Booking.com and Kayak, was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Delaware District Court. The court case, brought by Napoli Shkolnik LLC and Rabicoff Law on behalf of Tron Holdings, asserts two patents related to a system and method for advertising on a web browser. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01419, Tron Holdings LLC v. Booking Holdings Inc.