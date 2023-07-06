New Suit - Contract

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Kevin M. Tromer, as sellers' representative for the sellers of Team Focus Insurance Group LLC. The complaint takes aim at Peak6 Insurtech Holdings LLC for allegedly failing to provide the sellers with holdback and earn out payments for the sale of an insurance company and pursuant to an executed amended and restated unit purchase agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-05753, Tromer v. Peak6 Insurtech Holdings LLC.

Business Services

July 06, 2023, 6:22 AM

Plaintiffs

Kevin M. Tromer

Plaintiffs

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe

defendants

Peak6 Insurtech Holdings LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract