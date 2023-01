Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against National General Insurance to Texas Southern District Court. The complaint, for a disputed property damage claim, was filed by attorney Joe Gibson on behalf of Megan Trogus and Michael Trogus. The case is 4:23-cv-00226, Trogus et al v. National General Insurance Company.

Insurance

January 20, 2023, 8:15 PM