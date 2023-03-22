Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Fisher & Phillips on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against FedEx and USA Mobile Drug Testing of Kansas City to Missouri Western District Court. The suit was filed by Edelman, Liesen & Myers on behalf of a former FedEx employee who alleges that he was subjected to race- and gender-based discrimination and harassment at a FedEx drug testing site staffed by USA Mobile Drug Testing. The plaintiff further alleges that USA Mobile Drug Testing falsely entered a positive drug test result into his federal records. The case is 4:23-cv-00194, Trobaugh v. FedEx Ground Package System, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

March 22, 2023, 4:49 PM

Plaintiffs

Tyler Trobaugh

Plaintiffs

Edelman, Liesen & Myers

defendants

FedEx Ground Package System, Inc.

USA Mobile Drug Testing of Kansas City, LLC

defendant counsels

Fisher & Phillips

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination