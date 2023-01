Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Galloway, Johnson, Tompkins, Burr & Smith on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Great Lakes Insurance and other defendants to Texas Northern District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Christopher B. Welsh on behalf of mortgage finance company TRL SPE 2 LLC, which seeks coverage for vandalism of a foreclosed property. The case is 3:23-cv-00218, TRL SPE 2, LLC v. Littleton Group Eastern Division, Inc. et al.

Insurance

January 27, 2023, 6:16 PM