New Suit

Trividia Health filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against National Union Fire Insurance and Westchester Fire Insurance on Friday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Cimo Mazer Mark on behalf of Trividia Health, accuses the defendants of wrongfully refusing to defend and indemnify Trividia in connection with a DOJ investigation into allegedly defective glucose testing products. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:23-cv-60060, Trividia Health Inc. v. National Union Fire Insurance Co. of Pittsburgh, PA et al.

Insurance

January 13, 2023, 12:22 PM