New Suit

General Electric, GE Healthcare and two large U.S. law firms were hit with a lawsuit Friday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed pro se by Madhuri Trivedi, names Fragomen, Del Rey, Bernsen & Loewy and Foley & Mansfield as defendants along with a long list of U.S. government agencies and officials. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00126, Trivedi v. General Electric Company et al.