New Suit - Securities

GE Healthcare, a medical equipment manufacturer, General Electric and other defendants were hit with a complaint Monday in New York Southern District Court. The suit was filed by a pro se plaintiff who accuses GE of knowingly selling medical devises with Insite EXC, a product feature that directly connects GE medical equipment to live clinical applications. According to the complaint, the Insite EXC product feature is susceptible to cybersecurity threats. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-08453, Trivedi v. General Electric Company et al.