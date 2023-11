Who Got The Work

Smith, Gambrell & Russell partner Jeremy D. Richardson has entered an appearance for Rue Gilt Groupe Inc. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The action, which asserts a single patent, was filed Oct. 16 in New York Southern District Court by Sand, Sebolt & Wernow Co. on behalf of Triumvirate Systems LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman, is 1:23-cv-09080, Triumvirate Systems LLC v. Rue Gilt Groupe, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 08, 2023, 7:47 AM

Plaintiffs

Triumvirate Systems LLC

Plaintiffs

Sand, Sebolt & Wernow Co., Lpa

defendants

Rue Gilt Groupe, Inc.

defendant counsels

Smith, Gambrell & Russell

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims