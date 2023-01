Removed To Federal Court

Bochetto & Lentz removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Rave Gear Friday to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit was brought by Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young on behalf of Triumph Gear Systems. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00055, Triumph Gear Systems, Inc. v. Rave Gear, LLC.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

January 06, 2023, 2:13 PM