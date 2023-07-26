New Suit

Husch Blackwell filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Massachusetts District Court against the Massachusetts Commissioner of Agriculture and the Massachusetts Attorney General in connection with the state's question three minimum size requirements for farm animal containment, which imposes confinement requirements for out-of-state pork producers. The complaint aims to prohibit the enforcement of the act and contends that its imposition is inconsistent with pork industry practices and standards. The act, which also prohibits the sale of pork meat in Massachusetts from offspring of an animal that was not kept within the 'state's confinement requirements,' will exact costly changes to the country's pig farmers and their farming operations. The stay period for the act has been extended until at least Aug. 23, 2023. The case is 1:23-cv-11671, Triumph Foods, LLC et al v. Campbell et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

July 26, 2023, 7:54 AM

Plaintiffs

Allied Producers' Cooperative

Christensen Farms Midwest, LLC

Eichelberger Farms, Inc.

New Fashion Pork, LLC

The Hanor Company of Wisconsin, LLC

Triumph Foods, LLC

Plaintiffs

Husch Blackwell

defendants

Andrea Joy Campbell

Ashley Randle

nature of claim: 950/seeking to overturn a state statute