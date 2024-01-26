Who Got The Work

Patrick K. Burns, Gloria Cannon and Jeremy D. Camacho from Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani have entered appearances for Cincinnati Financial and Leebcor Services in a pending lawsuit for claims under the Miller Act, which protects subcontractors and suppliers on federal construction projects. The case was filed Dec. 12 in Virginia Eastern District Court by Smith, Currie & Hancock LLP on behalf of Triton Marine Construction Corp. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Elizabeth W. Hanes, is 4:23-cv-00155, Triton Marine Construction Corp v. Leebcor Services, LLC et al.

Insurance

January 26, 2024, 9:08 AM

Plaintiffs

Triton Marine Construction Corp

United States Of America, for the use and benefit of Triton Marine Construction Corp.,

Plaintiffs

Smith Currie Hancock

defendants

The Cincinnati Insurance Company

Leebcor Services, LLC

defendant counsels

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

nature of claim: 130/for claims under the Miller Act, which protects subcontractors and suppliers on federal construction projects