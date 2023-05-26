New Suit

Trisura Specialty Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against NJ Expedite and Christopher Britford on Friday in Ohio Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, seeks a declaration that Trisura has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants against underlying wrongful death claims arising from a fatal motor vehicle collision. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01073, Trisura Specialty Insurance Co. v. NJ Expedite LLC et al.

Insurance

May 26, 2023, 6:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Trisura Specialty Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

defendants

Christopher Britford

NJ Expedite LLC

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute