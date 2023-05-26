Trisura Specialty Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against NJ Expedite and Christopher Britford on Friday in Ohio Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, seeks a declaration that Trisura has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants against underlying wrongful death claims arising from a fatal motor vehicle collision. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01073, Trisura Specialty Insurance Co. v. NJ Expedite LLC et al.
Insurance
May 26, 2023, 6:08 PM