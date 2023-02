New Suit

Cozen O'Connor filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Kansas District Court on behalf of Trisura Specialty Insurance, as subrogee of Sundance Bay LLC. The suit, over a property damage claim arising from a fire, names Lucia Muli. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02059, Trisura Specialty Insurance Company v. Muli.

Property & Casualty

February 14, 2023, 3:56 PM