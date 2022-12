New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Debt collection company Receivables Performance Management was hit with a data breach class action on Friday in Washington Western District Court. The suit was filed by Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro on behalf of individuals whose personally identifiable information was allegedly compromised in a cyberattack. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-01719, Tristan v. Receivables Performance Management LLC.

