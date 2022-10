New Suit

Kutak Rock filed a lawsuit Monday in Colorado District Court on behalf of Tripwireless. The complaint targets a defendant accused of posing as a legitimate business in order to submit purchase orders with false shipping information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-02738, Tripwireless Inc. v. Doe.

Telecommunications

October 17, 2022, 7:49 PM