Who Got The Work

Brendan P. Hall of Harris Beach has entered an appearance for Marlow Inc. in a pending website accessibility class action. The suit, filed May 10 in New York Eastern District Court by attorney Gabriel A. Levy, contends that the defendant's website denies full access to blind and visually impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sanket J. Bulsara, is 1:24-cv-03468, Trippett v. Marlow, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 24, 2024, 10:41 AM

Plaintiffs

Alfred Trippett

Plaintiffs

Gabriel A. Levy, P.C.

defendants

Marlow, Inc.

defendant counsels

Harris Beach

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA