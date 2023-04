Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Jackson Lewis on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Exeter Hospital Inc. to New Hampshire District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Leslie H. Johnson on behalf of an employee who claims she was wrongfully denied a religious exemption from the defendant's COVID-19 vaccine requirements. The case is 1:23-cv-00222, Tripp v. Exeter Hospital, Inc.

Health Care

April 05, 2023, 11:50 AM

Plaintiffs

Melissa Tripp

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Leslie H Johnson PLLC

defendants

Exeter Hospital, Inc.

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination