Removed To Federal Court

Nelson, Mullins, Riley & Scarborough removed a product liability lawsuit against Boston Scientific, a manufacturer of medical devices, to California Central District Court on Wednesday. The complaint, over an allegedly defective pacemaker, was filed by Dre Law on behalf of Boris Tripolskiy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-03775, Tripolskiy v. Boston Scientific Corporation.

Health Care

May 17, 2023, 7:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Boris Tripolskiy

defendants

Boston Scientific Corporation

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims