Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough on Wednesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Boston Scientific, a manufacturer of medical devices, to California Central District Court. The complaint, concerning a pacemaker implant, was filed by Dre Law APC on behalf of Boris Tripolskiy. The case is 2:22-cv-09251, Tripolskiy v. Boston Scientific Corporation.

Health Care

December 21, 2022, 3:16 PM