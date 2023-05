News From Law.com

McDermott Will & Emery landed a three-attorney private client group from Stroock & Stroock & Lavan, with two attorneys based in New York and a third in Miami. The group includes Anita Rosenbloom, the former chair of Stroock's private client services group, as well as partner Jay Scharf (Miami) and counsel John Kiely (New York). Rosenbloom said the group is also bringing two fiduciary accountants and an administrator from its group at Stroock.

Legal Services

May 11, 2023, 5:00 AM

nature of claim: /