Trio of DOJ Inspector General Misconduct Reports Investigate...

A series of investigative summaries released Monday by the Office of the Inspector General shows several government lawyers were involved in misconduct, including public exposure and drunken driving. The three summaries offer few details, including the names or offices of the United States attorney and an assistant United States attorneys' under investigation, but they do detail the accused violations and whether the parties were referred for additional punishment.

Government

September 12, 2022, 4:09 PM