News From Law.com

Paul Hastings, continuing a string of lateral hiring in its finance practice, has added three partners from Cahill Gordon & Reindel in New York, including Marc Lashbrook, Josh Zelig and David Barash. The three are well-known in the market, working in a Chambers-Band One-ranked finance practice at Cahill. They have worked on hundreds of deals, notably some very large financing agreements.

Banking & Financial Services

May 22, 2023, 3:30 PM

nature of claim: /