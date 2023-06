News From Law.com International

Legal Advisors Abdulaziz Alajlan & Partners in association with Baker McKenzie have advised First Milling Company, a Saudi producer of grain products, on its SAR 3,330 million ($888 million) initial public offering on the main market of Saudi bourse, the Tadawul.

Middle East / Africa

June 28, 2023, 11:08 AM

