New Suit - Copyright

UCatholic Inc. was hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit Thursday in Ohio Northern District Court. The complaint, filed by the Sanders Law Group on behalf of Nico Trinkhaus, accuses the defendant of using a copyrighted photo on a website. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-01644, Trinkhaus v. UCatholic, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

September 15, 2022, 4:34 PM