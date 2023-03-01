New Suit - Trade Secrets

Trinity Print & Media, Turtle Media Group and Vibey.com filed a trade secrets lawsuit against Roman Romanyuk, Mirza Polovina and other defendants on Wednesday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit arises from the defendants' sale of Turtle Media and Vibey.com to Trinity and accuses them of misappropriating trade secrets and confidential information to form competing companies Ruckus Ventures and Prezna after the sale. The suit was brought by Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani and the DSK Law Group. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-00449, Trinity Print & Media Inc. et al. v. Romanyuk et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

