Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart filed a trade secret lawsuit Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court on behalf of Trinity Packaging Supply. The suit takes aim at a former sales manager for allegedly misappropriating confidential information in order to solicit Trinity clients. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02322, Trinity Packaging Supply, LLC v. Raffanti.

Trinity Packaging Supply, LLC

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

Timothy Raffanti

