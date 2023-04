New Suit - Contract

Scrap metal recycler Trinity Metals filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against U.S. Conveyor Technologies Manufacturing on Tuesday in Illinois Central District Court. The suit, brought by Dinsmore & Shohl, accuses the defendant of delivering defective sorting machines. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01149, Trinity Metals LLC v. U.S. Conveyor Technologies Manufacturing Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

April 11, 2023, 7:20 PM

Plaintiffs

Trinity Metals, LLC

Plaintiffs

Dinsmore & Shohl

defendants

U.S. Conveyor Technologies Manufacturing, Inc.

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct