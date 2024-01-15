Who Got The Work

AIG's National Union Fire Insurance Co. of Pittsburgh has retained McDowell Hetherington LLP partner Kendall J. Burr to defend a pending insurance coverage lawsuit in connection with the Feb 3, 2023 derailment of a train in East Palestine, Ohio. The action, filed Nov. 28 in Texas Northern District Court by Haynes and Boone, centers on a complaint filed by third-party Norfolk Southern, which was targeted in multiple lawsuits over the accident, as well as a class action claiming damages against plaintiff Trinity Industries. The suit challenges National Union's refusal to indemnify Trinity in the suits, and seeks over $1.3 million. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Brantley Starr, is 3:23-cv-02625, Trinity Industries Leasing Company v. National Union Fire Insurance Company of Pittsburgh PA.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

January 15, 2024, 11:34 AM

Plaintiffs

Trinity Industries Leasing Company

Plaintiffs

Haynes and Boone

defendants

National Union Fire Insurance Company of Pittsburgh PA

National Union Fire Insurance Company of Pittsburgh, PA

defendant counsels

Mcdowell Hetherington LLP

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute