AIG's National Union Fire Insurance Co. of Pittsburgh has retained McDowell Hetherington LLP partner Kendall J. Burr to defend a pending insurance coverage lawsuit in connection with the Feb 3, 2023 derailment of a train in East Palestine, Ohio. The action, filed Nov. 28 in Texas Northern District Court by Haynes and Boone, centers on a complaint filed by third-party Norfolk Southern, which was targeted in multiple lawsuits over the accident, as well as a class action claiming damages against plaintiff Trinity Industries. The suit challenges National Union's refusal to indemnify Trinity in the suits, and seeks over $1.3 million. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Brantley Starr, is 3:23-cv-02625, Trinity Industries Leasing Company v. National Union Fire Insurance Company of Pittsburgh PA.
Industrial, Chemicals & Materials
January 15, 2024, 11:34 AM