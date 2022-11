New Suit - Employment

Hartford Financial Services was sued Wednesday in Florida Southern District Court over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The lawsuit, over the alleged failure to pay overtime wages, was filed by Koz Law on behalf of Aracelis Trinidad. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:22-cv-62136, Trinidad v. Hartford Fire Insurance Company.

November 16, 2022, 6:00 PM