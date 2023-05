Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Baker & Hostetler on Monday removed a data breach class action against Mscripts, a digital pharmacy platform owned by Cardinal Health, to Ohio Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Meyer Wilson Co. and Turke & Strauss, centers on a March 2023 breach. The case is 1:23-cv-00252, Trinh v. Mscripts LLC.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

May 01, 2023, 6:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Sonny Trinh

Plaintiffs

Meyer Wilson

defendants

mscripts, LLC

defendant counsels

Baker & Hostetler

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims