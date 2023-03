Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at McDonald Carano LLP on Friday removed a trade secret lawsuit against Bencor Bio Inc., Stacey Benefiel and Brent Cordell to Nevada District Court. The suit was filed by Jackson Lewis on behalf of TriNet Pharma Inc. The case is 3:23-cv-00127, Trinet Pharma, Inc. v. Benefiel et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

March 24, 2023, 4:14 PM

Trinet Pharma, Inc.

Jackson Lewis

Bencor Bio, Inc.

Brent Cordell

Stacey Benefiel

McDonald Carano Wilson

Mcdonald Carano LLP

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract