Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Stradling Yocca Carlson & Rauth on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against BTTN Technologies and BBTNUSA to California Central District Court. The complaint was filed by Lanak & Hanna on behalf of Trinet Internet Solutions. The case is 8:23-cv-01069, Trinet Internet Solutions Inc. v. Bttn Technologies Inc et al.

Technology

June 16, 2023, 3:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Trinet Internet Solutions Inc.

defendants

Bttn Technologies Inc

Does 1 through 25 , inclusive

defendant counsels

Stradling Yocca Carlson & Rauth

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract