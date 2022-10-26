New Suit - Civil Rights

Walgreens Boots Alliance, a holding company known for its retail chains Walgreens and Duane Reade, and other defendants were slapped with a civil rights lawsuit Tuesday in New York Eastern District Court. The court action was filed by the Law Offices of Frederick K. Brewington on behalf of an autistic plaintiff, who contends that he was subjected to racial profiling and wrongfully accused of shoplifting when entering the store to pick up his medication and purchase eye drops. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-06484, Trim v. Walgreen Company, Inc. et al.

