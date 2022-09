New Suit

Toll Brothers, a luxury home real estate company, was hit with a housing discrimination lawsuit on Tuesday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Holmes Fraser on behalf of Jeev Trika, who alleges that Toll Brothers refused to sell him four houses due to his Indian heritage. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-00552, Trika v. Toll Bros. Inc.

Construction & Engineering

September 06, 2022, 5:37 PM