Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher partner Amir C. Tayrani has entered an appearance for Nasdaq and Arnold Golub in a pending lawsuit. The case, filed March 28 in New York Eastern District Court by Bradford Edwards LLP on behalf of Trident Capital Group Fund I LLC, accuses the defendants of unreasonably blocking a business combination between Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition and Digerati Technologies Inc., two companies led by non-white executives. The suit contends that the defendants applied a less rigorous standard to similar business combinations involving SPACs and operating companies that did not have minority leadership. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Hector Gonzalez, is 1:24-cv-02318, Trident Capital Group Fund I LLC v. The Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC et al. York Eastern District Court.

May 13, 2024

