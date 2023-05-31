Foley & Lardner filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Massachusetts District Court on behalf of Trident Building Systems Inc. The complaint, for claims under the Miller Act, which protects subcontractors and suppliers on federal construction projects, names CTA Construction Co., CTA Construction Managers and Nationwide Mutual Insurance. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-11218, Trident Building Systems Inc. v. Cta Construction Managers, LLC et al.
Construction & Engineering
May 31, 2023, 12:45 PM