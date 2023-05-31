New Suit - Contract

Foley & Lardner filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Massachusetts District Court on behalf of Trident Building Systems Inc. The complaint, for claims under the Miller Act, which protects subcontractors and suppliers on federal construction projects, names CTA Construction Co., CTA Construction Managers and Nationwide Mutual Insurance. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-11218, Trident Building Systems Inc. v. Cta Construction Managers, LLC et al.

Construction & Engineering

May 31, 2023, 12:45 PM

Plaintiffs

Trident Building Systems Inc.

Plaintiffs

Foley & Lardner

defendants

Cta Construction Company, Inc.

Cta Construction Managers, LLC

Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company, Oh

nature of claim: 130/for claims under the Miller Act, which protects subcontractors and suppliers on federal construction projects