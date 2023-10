News From Law.com

For the first time in decades, the Pennsylvania Bar Association is not policing judicial candidates' campaign advertisements. The organization officially wound down its ad review work earlier this year, even as judicial elections grow increasingly heated. According to PBA executive director Matt Holliday, the change was in part due to logistical constraints, and in part due to backlash from judges whose ads they reviewed.

