The Litigation Daily checks in with Alex Loomis, a seventh-year associate at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan in Boston. Earlier this month Loomis landed a precedential First Circuit decision on personal jurisdiction issues in a case that he first heard about from partner Bill Weinreb at an office Halloween party.

February 28, 2024, 6:30 AM

