Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Leake & Andersson on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Old Republic Insurance and FerrellGas Inc. to Louisiana Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers on behalf of Lester Triche Jr. The case is 3:23-cv-00087, Triche v. Ferrellgas, Inc. et al.

Insurance

February 09, 2023, 6:59 PM