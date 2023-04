New Suit - Trademark

Davis Wright Tremaine filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Wednesday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of handbag seller Tribe of Two. The complaint takes aim at Tod’s Deva and Tod’s S.p.A for allegedly selling handbags with infringing logos. The case is 1:23-cv-03255, Tribe of Two, LLC v. Tods, S.p.A., Ltd.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 19, 2023, 8:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Tribe of Two, LLC

Plaintiffs

Davis Wright Tremaine

defendants

Tods Deva, Inc.

Tods, S.p.A., Ltd.

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims