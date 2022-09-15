Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Parker, Hudson, Rainer & Dobbs and King & Spalding on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Constellation Affiliated Partners, Constellation Borrower LLC and other defendants to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Jinks, Crow, & Dickson and Badham & Buck on behalf of Jack Tribble, contends that Constellation never paid Tribble for his book of business when the company acquired the controlling interest in Allstar, Tribble's former company, and seeks a declaratory judgment against defendants declaring that plaintiff holds the intellectual property rights to his manuscript timber insurance policy. The case is 1:22-cv-03693, Tribble v. Heaner et al.

Insurance

September 15, 2022, 7:58 AM